With toy market hot during pandemic, Toys "R" Us owner WHP Global hopes to open retail stores by the holidays.

Toys "R" Us is coming back and stores may be open by the time the holidays roll around.

A company called "WHP Global" bought the parent company to Toys "R" Us.

It plans to reinvent the Toys "R" Us brand and bring it back.

There's no official timeline but the company says it's hoping to have stores operating by the end of this year.