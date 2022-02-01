New Orleans School District To Impose Vaccine Mandate For Students

New Orleans is set to become the nation's first major district to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for children 5 and up.

In New Orleans, a vaccine mandate goes into effect Tuesday for children ages 5 and up attending public schools. It's the nation's first major school district to have the requirement. Louisiana state regulators will allow parents to easily opt out.

New Orleans Superintendent Henderson Lewis says the requirement in the nearly 46,000-student district won't lead to youngsters being kicked out of school come Tuesday. But eventually everyone will have to be vaccinated or have a waiver.