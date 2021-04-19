New Delhi Goes Into Lockdown Amid Surge

India recorded its highest daily rise in new infections since the start of the pandemic.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

India's capital city is under lockdown amid an explosive surge in new coronavirus cases.

Indian health officials say New Delhi tallied more than 25,000 infections in the past 24 hours and harsh measures were needed to prevent a collapse of the health care system.

The spike in cases contributed to India hitting its highest daily rise since the start of the pandemic.

The country has now recorded over 15 million infections and more than 178,000 deaths.