New Data Shows 60% Higher COVID Deaths In Mexico

That number is much higher than the 201,000 the country reported Saturday.

Parts of Mexico's coronavirus data has been severely underreported until now.

According to updated government data, deaths from the virus could be 60% higher than previously reported.

Mexico's health ministry released a new report showing more than 321,000 deaths are likely associated with COVID, much higher than the 201,000 the country reported Saturday. The new figure would give Mexico the second most COVID-related deaths in the world behind the U.S.