New COVID-19 Cases Plateau After Sharp Drop

Dr. Anthony Fauci warns of another spike of infections as some states begin relaxing COVID restrictions.

Dr. Anthony Fauci warns we're still at risk of another spike of infections, and health officials are asking people to not let their guard down.

New cases have leveled off after falling sharply and CDC Director Rochelle Walenksy expressed concern about in-person dining as states relax restrictions.

"We've known that restaurants have led to cases, have led to clusters."

Meanwhile, two new FEMA-assisted mass vaccination sites are opening: one where the Atlanta Falcons play, and another in Cleveland.

The CDC is also planning to release guidelines for vaccinated people "soon."