Coronavirus Cases Decline in Only Three States, Rise in 21 Others

According to Johns Hopkins University, there was a record number of new cases in a five-day period from September 29 to October 3.

Just three states are reporting a decline in new coronavirus cases.

Texas, Missouri and South Carolina have seen a dip in new cases, while 21 other states are reporting a rise compared to last week.

Wisconsin issued a public health emergency after seeing hospitalizations more than double since last month.

The state's Department of Health Services said all of Wisconsin's 72 counties are reporting high case levels, which is straining resources and limiting contact tracing. Governor Tony Evers called trends alarming.

"We have to get back to the basics in fighting this virus. First and foremost, I'm asking you to stay at home," Evers said. "Second, if you have to leave your house, I'm asking you to wear a mask whenever you are out and about."

Meanwhile in New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio planning to impose new shutdowns in nine neighborhoods in Brooklyn and Queens, and proposing more limited restrictions in 11 others. In Kentucky, officials are trying to figure out how to enforce mask-wearing after seeing its highest ever number of new daily cases.

Adding to the surge of cases is the recent spread throughout Congress. The president is recovering at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center from the virus, and three U.S. senators have tested positive so far.

According to Johns Hopkins University, there were an average of 46,500 reported cases per day from September 29 to October 3. That's the most cases in a five-day period since August 14 to August 18.

Officials say the seven-day average of new daily cases in the U.S. is far too high to avoid a spike when colder weather makes people move indoors.