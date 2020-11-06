Nevada Voters Overwhelmingly Pass Same-Sex Marriage Protection

The state constitution will be changed to define marriage as "between couples regardless of gender."

Many in the LGBTQ community are on edge about the conservative-leaning Supreme Court and recent comments from two justices criticizing the 2015 decision to legalize same-sex marriage.

On Tuesday, Nevada voters took action to protect the law.

They overwhelmingly voted in favor of protecting same-sex marriage in the state Constitution.

Nevada is the first state to do so.

Its constitution will be changed to define marriage as "between couples regardless of gender."

