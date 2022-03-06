Netflix And Tiktok Take Action Against Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday intensified a crackdown on media outlets and individuals.

Netflix said Sunday that it’s suspending its service in Russia.

A statement from the company cited “circumstances on the ground” for its decision to suspend its Russian service but didn’t offer any additional details.

The announcement comes after TikTok said users on its platform in Russia have been blocked from posting and viewing videos shared from elsewhere in the world.

“In light of Russia’s new ‘fake news’ law, we have no choice but to suspend livestreaming and new content to our video service while we review the safety implications of this law,” TikTok said in a statement on Twitter. “Our in-app messaging service will not be affected.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday intensified a crackdown on media outlets and individuals who fail to hew to the Kremlin line on Russia’s war in Ukraine, blocking Facebook and Twitter and signing into law a bill that criminalizes the intentional spreading of what Moscow deems to be “fake” reports.

Additional reporting by The Associated Press.