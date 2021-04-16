Netflix Releasing Sleep-Focused Docuseries

The streaming giant says it's releasing a docuseries that tackles problems some of us might have at nighttime.

Netflix is trying to help you sleep better, which is ironic because it's one of the things that keeps people up at night.

The streaming giant says it's releasing a docuseries, seven 15-minute episodes, that each tackle problems some of us might have at nighttime, whether it's insomnia, stress or screen time that's keeping us up.

A recent poll showed a 37% increase in sleep issues during the pandemic.