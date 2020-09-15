WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Netflix "Cuties" Sparks Concerns It Violates Child Pornography Laws

By Terace Garnier
September 15, 2020
Senator Ted Cruz says the Netflix film Cuties "routinely fetishizes and sexualizes pre-adolescent girls" in a letter to Attorney General William Barr.
Senators Ted Cruz and Tom Cotton are calling on the Department of Justice to investigate a French film for child pornography.

It’s a Netflix film called “Cuties.”

In a letter to Attorney General William Barr, Cruz said the film "routinely fetishizes and sexualizes these pre-adolescent girls as they perform dances simulating sexual conduct."


In August, the streaming service was accused of sexualizing pre-teen girls after the movie poster went viral 

Netflix apologized for the poster and removed it -- but explained the film is a “social commentary *against sexualizing children.

For Newsy, I'm Terace Garnier.

Contains footage from CNN

