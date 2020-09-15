Netflix "Cuties" Sparks Concerns It Violates Child Pornography Laws

Senator Ted Cruz says the Netflix film Cuties "routinely fetishizes and sexualizes pre-adolescent girls" in a letter to Attorney General William Barr.

Senators Ted Cruz and Tom Cotton are calling on the Department of Justice to investigate a French film for child pornography.

It’s a Netflix film called “Cuties.”

In a letter to Attorney General William Barr, Cruz said the film "routinely fetishizes and sexualizes these pre-adolescent girls as they perform dances simulating sexual conduct."





In August, the streaming service was accused of sexualizing pre-teen girls after the movie poster went viral

Netflix apologized for the poster and removed it -- but explained the film is a “social commentary *against sexualizing children.

