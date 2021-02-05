Negotiations Over COVID Safety Drag On For Chicago Public Schools

Negotiations over COVID safety protocols continue in the nation's third-largest school district and could stretch through the weekend.

Chicago public schools are closed today as the city and teachers union haven't resolved their dispute.

Negotiations are continuing in the nation's third largest school district and could stretch through the weekend.

Chicago Mayoe Lori Lightfoot is demanding the teachers union reach an agreement on COVID safety protocols.

"We are still waiting. But to be clear, not patiently, not anymore. After 80-plus meetings and going above and beyond to address the CTU leadership's various issues and concerns, we are out of runway," said Lightfoot.

The Chicago Teachers Union said the mayor and the school district have tried to impose a plan without involving their members or parents.

Students in kindergarten through eighth grade were supposed to return to classrooms this week.