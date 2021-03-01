Nebraska Republican Party Rebukes Sen. Sasse

Sen. Sasse voted to convict Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial.

The Nebraska Republican Party is rebuking Sen. Ben Sasse after he voted to convict Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial.

Sasse fired back saying politics shouldn't be about "the weird worship of one dude." That's according to the Omaha World-Herald.

The party stopped short of a formal censure, but said in a statement it's calling for the readjustment of Sasse's position.

Sasse has strong support in Nebraska. He was re-elected last fall with 63% of the vote.