NCAA Players Push For Reform Ahead Of Tournament

Players want the right to profit from their name, image and likeness by July 1.

Several high-profile players are calling out the NCAA ahead of the men's basketball tournament.

Players from more than 15 teams used #notNCAAproperty on social media to call for more freedoms for players.

This is what they want: the right to profit from their name, image and likeness by July 1. They're also asking for a meeting with the president of the NCAA and lawmakers to encourage them to give players more protections.

You may be wondering why this is a big deal or why players are making this point now. The NCAA tournament generates nearly $900 million in revenue through media rights. That money is split by the schools and conferences participating.