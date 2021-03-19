NCAA Criticized For Disparity In Tournament Amenities

A picture that went viral shows a men's weight facility compared to the setup that the women's teams have.

March Madness is officially underway with the men's NCAA tournament tipping off last night. The women's tournament starts Sunday.

This picture that went viral shows a men's weight facility compared to the setup that the women's teams have. You can see just how stark the difference is.

The NCAA said it was because of limited space. But a video appeared to dispute that claim, showing plenty of extra space available in the women's practice area.