NC GOP Censures Sen. Burr After Conviction Vote

Sen. Richard Burr said his party's leadership chose loyalty to Trump over the principles of the party and the country's founders.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Some of the seven GOP senators who voted to convict former President Trump of incitement of insurrection are now facing consequences from their state parties.

The Republican Party of North Carolina voted unanimously to censure Sen. Richard Burr last night. Burr surprised many by voting to convict Trump after he voted against moving forward with the impeachment trial earlier in the week. The censure resolution is mostly symbolic.

In a statement, Burr said, "It is truly a sad day for North Carolina Republicans."

He said his party's leadership chose loyalty to Trump over the principles of the party and the country's founders. Burr is retiring when his term ends in 2022.

He's not the only Republican facing backlash. The Republican Party of Louisiana censured Sen. Bill Cassidy just hours after the vote Saturday. Republican Party leaders in several Pennsylvania counties censured retiring Sen. Pat Toomey for his guilty vote. Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska is also facing possible censure. And the Maine Republican Party is considering censuring Sen. Susan Collins.