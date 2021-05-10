NBC Won't Air 2022 Golden Globes Amid Outcry About Lack Of Diversity

NBC said it plans to air the 2023 Golden Globes, assuming the Hollywood Foreign Press Association follows through on its reform pledge.

NBC announced it will not be airing the Golden Globes in 2022.

This comes amid growing pressure on the Hollywood Foreign Press Association: Netflix, Warner Bros. and many Hollywood stars have threatened boycotts over the association's lack of inclusiveness.

In a statement, NBC said it believes the press association is committed to reform, but that "change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right."

NBC said it plans to air the 2023 Golden Globes, assuming the HFPA follows through on its reform pledge.

Additional reporting by The Associated Press.