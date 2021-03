The Hall of Famer died of natural causes, according to his family.

NBA legend Elgin Baylor has died.

He was known for his athleticism and creativity, serving as a model for the modern basketball player.

Baylor teamed up with Jerry West to form one of the greatest duos in Los Angeles Lakers history.

The Hall of Famer died of natural causes, according to his family.

He was 86 years old.