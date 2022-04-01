Navy To Name Ship After Late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

The T-AO 212 replenishment oiler will be referred to as the U.S.N.S. Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The U.S. Navy will name a future ship after the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro announced Thursday.

The T-AO 212 replenishment oiler will be referred to as the U.S.N.S. Ruth Bader Ginsburg and will be used to refuel carrier strike groups at sea. The ships are traditionally named after civil and human rights advocates.

The oiler ships measure 742 feet long and have the ability to carry up to 162,000 barrels of oil with expansive dry cargo capacity, aviation capability and speed of 20 knots, the Navy said.

Ginsburg's daughter, Jane Ginsburg, will be the sponsor of the new ship, according to Del Toro. Jane Ginsburg will participate in the milestones for the ship, such as its keel laying ceremony, christening and commissioning.

"As we close out women's history month, it is my absolute honor to name the next T-AO after the Honorable Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She is a historic figure who vigorously advocated for women's rights and gender equality," said Del Toro. "As Secretary of the Navy, it is my aim to ensure equality and eliminate gender discrimination across the Department of the Navy. She is instrumental to why we now have women of all backgrounds, experiences and talents serving within our ranks, side by side with their male Sailor and Marine counterparts."

Ginsburg fought for women's rights and gender equality until her death in 2020 at age 87 after battling pancreatic cancer.