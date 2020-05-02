NASCAR Is Returning May 17 — To Empty Stadiums

The race car circuit said Thursday it would hold seven events in 10 days.

NASCAR is slated to resume races May 17 without spectators.

The race car circuit said Thursday it would hold seven events in 10 days. They will be racing on two historic racks in the Carolinas with no fans allowed in the bleachers.

The league is restarting the season — which was suspended four races in on March 13th. NASCAR said it will follow CDC's guidelines on protective equipment and social distancing.

NASCAR follows World Wrestling Entertainment in resuming competition.