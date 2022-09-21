NASA Working Through New Leak In Artemis Test Ahead Of Possible Launch

Once launched, the crew capsule atop the rocket will be the first to orbit the moon in 50 years.

NASA engineers found another hydrogen leak during a fueling test for the Artemis 1 moon rocket.

It appears to be a leak similar to the one that stopped the September 3rd launch.

Wednesday's test is critical to determine whether the 322-foot rocket is ready for its first test flight, a lunar-orbiting mission with mannequins in place of astronauts.

Besides replacing seals, NASA altered the fueling process, easing more slowly into the loading of the super-cold liquid hydrogen and oxygen.

Once launched, the crew capsule atop the rocket will be the first to orbit the moon in 50 years. Astronauts could climb aboard in a couple years.

Additional reporting by The Associated Press.