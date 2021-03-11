NASA's Perseverance Rover Sends Back Audio From Mars

The spacecraft will spend two years on the red planet searching for signs of life and collecting samples to be retrieved in a future mission.

Perseverance has been pretty busy the last month, from landing on Mars to sending back pictures and videos.

Now the NASA rover sent back audio from the red planet.

There's a microphone on top of the rover to capture sound on Mars.

The spacecraft will be on the planet for two years to collect samples and look for signs of previous life.