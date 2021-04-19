NASA's Ingenuity Helicopter Takes First Flight On Mars

This is the first powered flight by an aircraft on another planet.

NASA's experimental helicopter, Ingenuity, hovered above the dusty red surface of Mars on Monday.

It marked the first powered flight by an aircraft on another planet.

The 4-pound mini helicopter had some of the wing fabric from the Wright brothers' Wright Flyer, which made similar history at Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, in 1903.

Ingenuity was only off the ground for about 39 seconds, but scientists still consider it a huge success.