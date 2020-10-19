NASA Building A 4G Network On The Moon

It's part of NASA's goal to build a lunar base by 2028 and eventually have a human settlement.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

NASA is planning to build a 4G network on the moon.

The agency awarded $14.1 million to Nokia to build the wireless network.

It's part of NASA's goal to build a lunar base by 2028 and eventually have a human settlement.

NASA also awarded several million dollars in contracts to bring other technologies to the moon, including cryogenic freezing, robotics and power generation.