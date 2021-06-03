NASA Announces 2 Missions To Study Venus

NASA's new administrator, Bill Nelson, said the missions will help us learn more about Earth.

NASA plans to launch two missions to Venus by the end of the decade.

NASA's new administrator, Bill Nelson, told agency employees the missions will help us learn more about Earth.

The missions will launch between 2028 and 2030.

One will focus on the atmosphere of Venus and determine if the planet ever had an ocean.

The second mission will study the planet's surface and compare it to the surface of the Earth.