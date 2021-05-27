Naomi Osaka Prioritizing Mental Health During French Open

The number two ranked women's tennis player in the world posted the announcement on Instagram last night.

One of the best tennis players in the world says she won't do news conferences at the French Open.

Naomi Osaka posted the announcement on Instagram last night.

She made the choice because of her mental health and said she has felt that some journalists don't have regard for the mental health of athletes.

Osaka, ranked number two women's tennis player in the world, says she's aware she will be fined and hopes the money will be donated to a mental health charity.