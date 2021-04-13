Muslims Open Ramadan With COVID Protocols

Mosques implement social distancing measures and capacity limits limits.

Muslims around the world kicked off Ramadan today with social distancing measures and reduced capacity at many mosques.

This video is from Saudi Arabia as Muslim pilgrims carried out their first prayers in Mecca.

The pilgrims in attendance were required to get a COVID vaccine or have recently recovered from a coronavirus infection.

Muslim-majority countries like Indonesia and Malaysia also loosened restrictions in time for the holy month.

It's a stark contrast to last year's Ramadan when officials told people to stay home instead of congregating to pray or eat.