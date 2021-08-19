Multiple Senators Test Positive For COVID-19

Multiple U.S. Senators announced they tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

U.S. Sen. Angus King of Maine tested positive for COVID-19 in his home state on Thursday, a day after he began feeling ill, his office announced.

King, an independent, said he’s definitely “not feeling great” but said he’s doing better than he would if he hadn’t been vaccinated.

“I am taking this diagnosis very seriously, quarantining myself at home and telling the few people I’ve been in contact with to get tested in order to limit any further spread,” King said in a statement.

Colorado U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper announced Thursday that he has tested positive for a “breakthrough” case of COVID-19.

The first-term Democrat issued a statement saying he tested positive after experiencing mild symptoms and is self-isolating at the direction of the attending physician for the U.S. Congress, Dr. Brian P. Monahan. Hickenlooper said he was “feeling much better.”

Republican U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in isolation, his spokesperson said Thursday.

“Senator Wicker tested positive this morning for the COVID-19 virus after immediately seeking a test due to mild symptoms,” his communications director, Phillip Waller, said in a statement. “Senator Wicker is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, is in good health, and is being treated by his Tupelo-based physician. He is isolating, and everyone with whom Senator Wicker has come in close contact recently has been notified.”

Additional reporting from the Associated Press.