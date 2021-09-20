Jelani Day's Mother Speaks To Newsy About His Disappearance

Police say Day was last seen on Aug. 24 at a dispensary. His car was found two days later, but there's been no sign of the grad student.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

The Bloomington, Illinois police department is asking for help finding a missing graduate student.

Jelani Day's family reported the 25-year-old missing Aug. 25.

He was always in touch, and then ... silence.

With the help of friends, his fraternity brothers and mentors, Day's family has been spreading the word, far and wide.

Police say Day was last seen on Aug. 24 at a dispensary. Images were captured on security cameras.

Police say Day isn't wearing the clothes seen in that footage; they were found in his abandoned vehicle. Day's Chrysler 300 was discovered in a wooded area in Illinois on Aug. 26.

And so far, details surrounding his disappearance are limited.

Day graduated from Alabama A&M where he pledged Omega Psi Phi fraternity.

He's now enrolled at Illinois State University.

His mother, Carmen Bolden Day, spoke to Newsy's Chance Seales.