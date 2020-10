The average for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is 2.80 percent. For context, the rate was 3.75 percent a year ago.

Mortgage rates fell to a historic low once again.

Newly released data shows the Federal Reserve's move to make home loans more affordable is working, as home sales and new construction have gone up.

Contains footage from CNN.