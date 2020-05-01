More U.S. Airlines Will Require Passengers To Wear Face Masks

United, Delta, Southwest and American Airlines will require passengers to wear face coverings on their flights within two weeks.

The four largest airlines in the U.S. have announced they will soon require passengers to wear face coverings on their flights.

United and Delta's new face mask rules for travelers will go into effect Monday, while American Airlines and Southwest's will start on May 11. All four are encouraging customers to bring their own face coverings but said they will have masks on hand for those who don't have one.

These announcements follow a similar one from JetBlue, which was the first major U.S. airline to have such a requirement. On Thursday, nearly 90 members of Congress signed onto a letter calling on the Transportation Department and Department of Homeland Security to provide protective gear to all transportation employees.