More Than 185 Million Americans Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19

According to CDC data, more than 75% of eligible Americans have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine.

Almost 65% of eligible Americans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The CDC reported that more than 185 million people now fall into that category.

Some of the increase might have to do with vaccine mandates that are taking effect around the country, and a new survey from the Kaiser Family Foundation found that fears of the Delta variant are also motivating people to roll up their sleeves. In addition, almost 3.5 million people have already gotten a Pfizer booster shot.