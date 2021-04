Facebook said it knew about this issue in 2019 and had fixed it the same year.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Information for more than 500 million Facebook users has been found on a website used by hackers and this isn't the first time the platform has had security issues.

The details appear to be years old, but includes names, emails, birthdates and phone numbers.

Facebook said they knew about this issue in 2019 and had fixed it the same year.