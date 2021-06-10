Moderna Seeks FDA Approval Of COVID Vaccine For Adolescents 12 to 17

In a study involving more than 3,700 participants, none in this age bracket were diagnosed with the virus after receiving two doses of the vaccine.

Moderna is requesting an emergency use authorization for its COVID vaccine on young people ages 12 to 17.

The company's CEO says the shot is highly effective at preventing COVID in adolescents.

Moderna referenced a study that involved more than 3,700 people in this age bracket and there wasn't a single COVID case found out of those who received two doses of the vaccine.

As it stands, Pfizer has the only shot available for kids between 12 and 15 years old.