Moderna Requests Full FDA Approval For Its COVID-19 Vaccine

Moderna announced it's seeking full FDA approval for its COVID vaccine for people 18 and older.

The company plans to submit data over the coming weeks and it's asking for a priority review.

Pfizer is also trying to receive full approval for its two-dose injection.

To this point, all three COVID vaccines put to use in the U.S. have only received emergency use authorization.

Full approval means drug companies can market directly to consumers and employers can legally require workers to get the shots in most cases.