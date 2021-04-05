MLB Speaks Out Against Georgia Voting Laws, All-Star Game Moved

Gov. Brian Kemp accused the MLB of taking part in "cancel culture" after speaking out against voting laws.

Major League Baseball is speaking out against the new voting laws, moving the All-Star Game out of Georgia.

Gov. Brian Kemp also accused MLB of taking part in "cancel culture."

"Georgians and all Americans should know what this decision means. It means cancel culture and partisan activists are coming for your business." Kemp continued. "They're coming for your game or event in your hometown, and they're coming to cancel everything from sports to how you make a living. And they will stop at nothing to silence all of us."

Critics nationwide are accusing Georgia of using these new rules to silence voters, specifically minority voters.