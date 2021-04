MLB pulled the event from Atlanta last week over a new voting law.

The MLB has found a new location for the All-Star game this year.

According to reports, the All-Star game will be in Denver and held at Coors Field.

It was originally scheduled to take place in Atlanta, but last week the MLB announced it was pulling the Midsummer Classic out of the state of Georgia because of a new state voting law that would restrict voting access.