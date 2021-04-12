newsy
WATCH NEWSY LIVE
WATCH NEWSY LIVE
news
U.S. News
WORLD
Politics
Science/Health
Tech
Business
Entertainment
Sports
investigations
documentaries
shows
coronavirus
where to watch
Minnesota Police Fire Tear Gas At Protesters
Share
Tweet
Email
SMS
Minnesota Police Fire Tear Gas At Protesters
April 12, 2021
April 12, 2021
Tension around the Derek Chauvin murder trial increased after a police officer "accidentally" killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
TRENDING IN
U.S. NEWS
2:00
Christian Monterrosa / AP
Calls For Charges In Daunte Wright Killing As City Braces For Violence
3:14
Screenshot/Newsy
Surveillance For Sale: Cameras On Amazon Tied To China Military, Abuse
0:47
Court TV / AP
Judge In Chauvin Trial Denies Request To Sequester Jury
1:25
Police Say Officer Meant To Use Taser, Not Handgun
2:35
AP
Vaccine Divide: What Numbers Show About Hesitancy In Rural Areas
3:04
WXMI
WXMI: Veterans Battle Health Issues From Overseas Burn Pits
1:52
KMGH
KMGH: Nonprofit Sees A Spike In Demand Caring For Abuse Survivors
1:09
Christian Monterrosa / AP
20-Year-Old Man Dies After Being Shot By Police
1:57
@realDonaldTrump/Twitter
Trump's First 'Chinese Virus' Tweet Preceded Jump In Anti-Asian Speech
2:43
Scripps
Pandemic Encourages Farming In Unlikely Places
2:06
AP
Trump GOP Speech Attacks Mitch McConnell, Renews False Election Claims
3:01
Scripps
This Tool Helps Communities Report Hate Crimes In San Diego
1:35
Windsor Police / AP
Army Officer Police Video Sparks Calls for Investigation
2:12
Scripps
Database Tracks School Reopening Plans Across The Country
1:01
KATC
At Least 2 Dead After Severe Weather Rips Louisiana
2:10
KGTV
KGTV: Navy Member's Photography Raises Funds For Veterans, Homeless
2:20
WPTV
WPTV: Making Online Interactions More Meaningful
1:44
AP
AP: Pence Told Pentagon In Urgent Jan. 6 Call To 'Clear the Capitol'
2:45
Scripps
First Generation Americans Push To Make Changes For Others
1:50
KMGH
KMGH: Colorado Artists Turn Trash To Treasure
1:40
WTVF
WTVF: Nashville Artist Hand-Paints Neighbors In A Street Mural
2:06
KMGH
KMGH: Community Rallies To Bring A Cancer Patient's Vision To Life
2:35
AP
Prince Philip, Husband To Queen Elizabeth II, Dies At Age 99
0:21
Eduardo Munoz Alvarez / AP
Woman Arrested After Yelling Anti-Asian Threats At Undercover Cop
1:24
AP
Rapper DMX Dies At 50 Years Old
0:28
Mary Altaffer / AP
Rapper DMX Dies at 50 From Heart Attack
0:43
Timothy D. Easley / AP
Kentucky Governor Limits No-Knock Warrants
1:44
WTMJ
WTMJ: 91-Year-Old Aims To Collect 1 Million Soda Tabs For Charity
0:43
Ron Harris / AP
CDC Chief Says Racism Is 'Serious Public Health Threat'
1:45
Megan Smith / Newsy
'It's Not For Lack Of Trying': Vaccine Hesitancy Haunts Rural Florida
0:30
Wilfredo Lee / AP
Florida Sues CDC To Allow Cruise Ships To Sail
0:20
Associated Press
Amanda Gorman Appears On Cover Of Vogue's May Issue
2:42
AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File
Evasion Of Border Patrol Hits Highest Level In Years, Says Union
2:26
Elaine Thompson / AP
Former NFL Player Named In Mass Shooting In South Carolina
2:56
Is The Ward Where Floyd Died Rethinking 'Abolish Police' Movements?
1:31
Court TV
Court TV: Chauvin Trial Jury Hears From Respiratory Expert
2:10
WPTV
WPTV: Florida Teen Creates Curriculum To End Dating Violence
0:32
Nell Redmond / AP
Former NFL Player Phillip Adams Identified As Suspect in SC Shooting
1:26
WTVR
WTVR: Community Honors Trash Truck Driver
3:39
Newsy
Minnesota Police Oversight Board Sees Reforms But Lacks Transparency
2:04
WEWS
WEWS: Ohio Leaders Urge Tenants To Seek Rental Assistance
0:19
Jay Reeves / AP
Storms, Possible Tornadoes Forecast For South
2:03
Ringo H.W. Chiu / AP
Investigators Say Tiger Woods Was Speeding Right Before Crash
1:51
Marcio Jose Sanchez / AP
In Washington, Some Frustrated Residents Travel Hours to Find Vaccines
1:29
Court TV / AP
Court TV: Bureau Of Criminal Apprehension Senior Agent Testifies
1:12
IRINN / AP
U.S. Officials Say First Day Of Talks With Iran Were Constructive
1:49
KNXV
KNXV: Free Haircuts Give Arizonans A Fresh Start
0:49
Orlin Wagner / AP
Study: Student Loan Forgiveness Benefits Economy
0:20
Mark Lennihan / AP
More Than 80% Of Teachers, Staff Have Received 1 Dose
1:39
WEWS
WEWS: Ohio Educators Plan For Interactive Summer School
1:34
WLEX
WLEX: Business Owner Works To Stop Anti-Asian Hate Crimes
3:15
WTMJ
WTMJ: Wrong COVID-19 Test Ruins Family's Hawaiian Vacation
0:57
Rick Bowmer / AP
Bill To Ban Transgender Athletes Heads To Florida House
0:29
U.S. Capitol Police / AP
Officer Billy Evans To Lie In Honor In Capitol Rotunda
0:25
Staci Vandagriff / The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette / AP
Arkansas Bans Transgender Treatments For Youths
1:06
Nelson Antoine / AP
Arkansas Measure Bans Treatment, Surgery For Transgender Minors
0:51
Evan Vucci / AP
President Biden Bumps Up Vaccine Eligibility Deadline
0:19
Seth Wenig / AP
Harvey Weinstein Asks For New Trial, Alleging Judge Made Errors
1:43
Brynn Anderson / AP
A Breakdown Of Georgia's New 'Election Integrity' Law
0:28
Patrick Semansky / AP
U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings Of Florida Has Died At 84
2:02
WEWS
WEWS: What's Behind Surging Lumber Prices?
2:45
Juan Carlos Quinteros
$13K Smuggler's Fee Part Of Salvadoran's Plan To Get To U.S.
0:25
Graham Cullen / The Frederick News-Post via AP
Officials: Navy Medic Killed After Shooting, Injuring 2 In Maryland
2:12
KMGH
KMGH: Therapy Dogs Bring Comfort To Colorado Mourners
2:12
KGTV
KGTV: Pilot Goes To Great Heights To Visit Grandparents
0:49
Thomas Metthe / Arkansas Democrat-Gazette / ASP
Arkansas Governor Vetoes Transgender Treatment Ban
1:21
WLEX
WLEX: 'Miracle Patient' Returns Home After Battle With COVID-19
0:25
Elizabeth Toledo / GoFundMe
Chicago Police Releasing Video Of Shooting That Killed 13-Year-Old
2:36
Mandolin
The Future Of Live Music Is Still Very Digital
2:40
Mark Duncan / AP
What Gun Background Check Loopholes Exist?
2:34
Office of the New York Governor
New York Is The First U.S. State To Roll Out 'Vaccine Passports'
2:06
WPTV
WPTV: Florida Educators Say Simultaneous Teaching Isn't Working
1:30
KSHB
KSHB: How This Volunteer Helps Get People Vaccinated
0:43
Tiffany Tompkins / The Bradenton Herald / AP
Hundreds Of Florida Homes Evacuated After Wastewater Pond Leak
0:48
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
Union Chief Says Capitol Police 'Struggling' After Attack
0:39
Jim Mone / AP
Floyd Family Attorney Believes Chauvin Will Be Convicted
2:22
Newsy
From Athletic Trainer To Vaccinator
0:50
AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali
What's The Risk of Going Out Without A Mask After The Vaccine?
5:25
KSHB
KSHB: Kansas Man Fights To Keep Late Wife's Service Dog
1:45
AP
GOP Says Corporate Tax Hike In Biden Admin. Plan Will Eliminate Jobs
2:10
Scripps
Non-Alcoholic Bars Gain Popularity Across The Country
2:05
Scripps
Understanding Your Tax Filing Options
2:43
Scripps
Groups Work To Better Preserve America's Diverse History
2:34
Scripps
Teen Creates Memorial Quilt To Honor Lives Lost To COVID-19
2:23
WPTV
WPTV: Floridians Use Butterfly Art To Honor Holocaust Victims
1:47
WXMI
WXMI: Pandemic Pets Boost Business For Dog Trainers
1:06
AP
Capitol Reconsiders Fencing, Security After New Attack Kills Officer
1:28
AP
Restrictions Ease in U.S. As Some States See Rising Numbers
2:35
WFTX
WFTX: Students Work To Address Inequalities In The Medical Field
2:32
Scripps
Reflecting On Months Stranded At Sea
3:44
Scripps
Minneapolis Book Club Brings Race Conversations To The Forefront
2:45
WXMI
WXMI: Homeowners Find Letter From 1886 During Renovation
1:21
Court TV
Court TV: Chauvin Trial Jury Hears From Senior Officers
1:14
Jacquelyn Martin / AP
Armed Man Rams Car Into 2 Capitol Police; 1 Officer, Suspect Killed
1:36
KMGH
KMGH: Denver Startup Offers A New Way To Rent Properties
0:25
Andreas Solaro / The Associated Press
Christians Gather For Good Friday Amid Loosening COVID Restrictions