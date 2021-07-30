Minnesota Governor Declares July 30 Suni Lee Day

Minnesota is the gold-winning Olympic gymnast's home state.

Suni Lee – America's new golden lady – gets her day literally.

The governor of Minnesota, her home state, not only acknowledged her win but her team's struggles during the pandemic.

Suni tweeted the word "history" with a crying face emoji.

One group certainly celebrating Suni Lee Day is the Lee family. They were unable to travel to Tokyo due to COVID restrictions. But they watched live. And her sister shared her feeling in that moment.

"Oh my god, it was crazy. We had our whole family gathered around, and we were just in awe. We were so proud of her. We didn't expect gold, like that's just something that she's been dreaming about forever. It was just unreal," Shyenne Lee said.

"I was just telling her to breathe, cause I can tell watching her, like she just holds in her breath and she can't breathe, so I was just saying, 'girl you did, now it's time to breathe,' and I was just saying how proud I am of her. It was just a really good moment."

The best moment – one Suni Lee's family and the country will remember forever.