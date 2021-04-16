The Catholic Sister Starting A Racial Reckoning In The Twin Cities

April 16, 2021
Sister Susan Hames is trying to change her church. "We're aware of how White we are," she says. It could be the start of meaningful change.
Just four miles from where George Floyd died and 30 minutes from Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, a Catholic sister is trying to start a racial reckoning in her church. For the woman helping her do it, it's a first: Never before has her racial equity group worked with a religious organization. But, if her recent business boom is any indication, it won't be the last.