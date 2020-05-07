Military Not Accepting Recruits Diagnosed With COVID-19

A memo from the U.S. Military Entrance Processing Command lays out what it calls "interim guidance" for handling confirmed coronavirus cases.

The U.S. military is no longer accepting new recruits who have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

That's according to a memo from the U.S. Military Entrance Processing Command that's circulating online. Its authenticity was confirmed by the Pentagon to the Military Times.

The memo lays out what it calls "interim guidance" for handling possible and confirmed coronavirus cases.

It says, "during the medical history interview or examination, a history of COVID-19, confirmed by either a laboratory test or clinician diagnosis, is permanently disqualifying."

Those diagnosed with coronavirus can apply for a medical waiver from the military branch they're trying to join. If that waiver is granted, then they can move forward with enlistment.

This new guidance comes as the military is already struggling during the pandemic to find new recruits. The Associated Press reports some branches could fall short of their enlistment goals as a result.

Contains footage from CNN.