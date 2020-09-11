Microsoft Announces Foreign Cyberattacks On Presidential Campaigns

Microsoft says several countries are trying to influence the U.S. election through cyberattacks.

Microsoft announced it's caught Russia, China and Iran targeting both President Trump and Former Vice President Joe Biden's presidential campaigns.

The announcement came as Reuters reported staff at Biden's main campaign advisory firm were recently notified of a Russian hacking attempt.

Microsoft says the Russian group Strontium has attacked more than 200 political and advocacy organizations. That's the same group accused of hacking Hillary Clinton's emails during the 2016 election.

