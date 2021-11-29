Michigan COVID-19 Hospitalizations Hit Record High

COVID-19 cases in the state have surged by nearly 60% over the past two weeks as they approach an all-time high.

Michigan’s number of hospitalized adults with confirmed COVID-19 cases reached a new pandemic high of nearly 4,200 Monday as the state continued to confront surging infections.

The total of 4,181 surpassed the previous record of 4,158, which was set seven months ago during the state’s third wave.

84% of all intensive care unit beds statewide are full as the state leads the nation in new COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths per capita.

Only Minnesota had a higher seven-case case rate than Michigan as of Sunday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

State health officials are urging people to get vaccinated and to wear masks in public settings to limit the spread of the coronavirus amid the fourth surge.

The federal government has also deployed 44 military medical staffers to help Michigan hospitals cope. They are arriving at Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn on Nov. 30 and at Spectrum Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids on Dec. 2.

Additional reporting by The Associated Press.