Michigan Begins Easing COVID Restrictions

May 11, 2021
More than 55% of people in the state are vaccinated.
Michigan has a reached a milestone in its vaccinations with now more than 55% of the population getting a COVID shot.
That means employers can require staff to return to the office in less than two weeks.
On May 24, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is lifting a rule that requires workers to have the option to work from home when possible.
The next step in the state's four-milestone plan happens when more than 60% of people are vaccinated. That's when capacity limits can be eased at spaces for gatherings.