Michigan Begins Easing COVID Restrictions

More than 55% of people in the state are vaccinated.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Michigan has a reached a milestone in its vaccinations with now more than 55% of the population getting a COVID shot.

That means employers can require staff to return to the office in less than two weeks.

On May 24, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is lifting a rule that requires workers to have the option to work from home when possible.

The next step in the state's four-milestone plan happens when more than 60% of people are vaccinated. That's when capacity limits can be eased at spaces for gatherings.