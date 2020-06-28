Miami To Close Beaches For Fourth Of July Due To COVID-19

Miami-Dade to shut parks, ban groups of 50 or more from July 3 to July 7.

As Florida experiences a surge in coronavirus cases, officials are taking precautionary measures to prevent a future spike.

On Saturday, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez signed an emergency order that will close all beaches and parks from July 3 to July 7. The order will also ban gatherings of more than 50 people, including parades.

Gimenez said in a statement, "As we continue to see more COVID-19 positive test results among young adults and rising hospitalizations, I have decided that the only prudent thing to do to tamp down this recent uptick is to crack down on recreational activities that put our overall community at higher risk. "

On Friday, Florida's Department of Businesses and Professional Regulation banned the consumption of alcohol in bars in another effort to limit the spread of the virus.

Florida has seen a surge in coronavirus cases, with a single-day record of nearly 9,600 confirmed cases on Saturday. About 14,000 people have required hospitalization in Florida since the virus outbreak in March.