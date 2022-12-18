Messi Wins World Cup, Argentina Beats France On Penalties

FIFA Increasing To 48 Teams For 2026 World Cup
An increase to 48 teams could mean more one-sided games that may take some of the shine off a tournament that is meant to be the best vs. the best.LEARN MORE
Argentina has won the World Cup for the third time after beating defending champion France in a penalty shootout.
Substitute Gonzalo Montiel scored the decisive penalty after a dramatic match at Lusail Stadium north of Doha. Argentina won the shootout 4-2 after Kingsley Coman and Aurélien Tchouaméni missed their penalties for France.
Additional reporting by the Associated Press.
France will head into Sunday’s title match against Argentina looking to become the first team to retain the World Cup title since Brazil in 1962.By Manu Fernandez / AP
As Morocco faces France in the World Cup, many players and fans grapple with family tales of colonial history, immigration and national loyalty.By Christophe Ena / AP
A 3-0 win over Croatia on Tuesday sets up a meeting with either France or Morocco in Sunday’s title match.By Natacha Pisarenko / AP
The banned platforms include mainstream websites such as Facebook and Instagram, and upstart rivals Mastodon, Tribel, Nostr, Post and Truth Social.By Michael Dwyer / AP
The launches came after the North claimed to have performed a test to build a more powerful ballistic missile designed to strike the U.S. mainland.By Shin Jun-hee / Yonhap via AP
The father faces seven felony counts of reckless conduct — one count for each person fatally shot during the summertime parade.By Lake County Sheriff's Office via AP