Messi Wins World Cup, Argentina Beats France On Penalties

Argentina has won the World Cup for the third time after beating defending champion France in a penalty shootout.

Hassan Ammar / AP
Article by Associated Press and Newsy Staff
December 18, 2022

Substitute Gonzalo Montiel scored the decisive penalty after a dramatic match at Lusail Stadium north of Doha. Argentina won the shootout 4-2 after Kingsley Coman and Aurélien Tchouaméni missed their penalties for France.

Additional reporting by the Associated Press.

