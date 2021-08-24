Melissa Joan Hart Contracts Breakthrough COVID Infection

The "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" star says she likely got COVID from her kids.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

"I have COVID. I got vaccinated and I have COVID and it's bad," said Melissa Joan Hart. "I just wish I'd done better I'm asking you guys to do better to protect your families kids. It's not over yet."

The actress says she has COVID, and she thinks she got it from one of her kids who don't have to wear masks at school.

The Sabrina the Teenage Witch star is vaccinated and while breakthrough infections are rare they are expected.

The CDC says it's complicated to get an accurate count of just how many breakthrough infections we've seen especially if people are asymptomatic.