Mega Millions Jackpot Climbs Past $1 Billion

The lottery is still climbing as it reaches its highest amount yet. Many Americans are heading to purchase more lottery tickets.

Lotto fever is at its highest tonight, amid a drawing for one billion dollars or more.

"You won't win if you don't play," said Kimberly Neely, who played the lottery.

A nation of players is ready to part with hundreds for a shot at that big jackpot.

"How much are you willing to spend on the lotto? Uh, about $200," Neely said.

But what does one do with a billion dollars?

Or with this jackpot’s cash payout of $747 million?

"Retain legal counsel," said Larry Wigger, an economics professor.

And experts say remain anonymous if you can.

But then with all that cash, think of the possibilities: you could fly roundtrip from London to Singapore in the nicest mid-air suites out there more than 64,000 times, buy the most expensive home in the U.S. twice, buy a private island in Thailand, build a custom home, a private runway, and buy a private jet, afford to go to space with Jeff Bezos – 25 times.

You could also buy a new laptop for three quarters of a million impoverished students in America or donate enough money to help secure water for life for nearly a million people.

In other words, you could change the world in big ways with that kind of cash.

One of the heads of Raising Cane’s bought a lottery ticket for each of his 50,000 employees, hoping to change at least one life in a big way.

"This is us taking care of each other, standing by each other as a family so,"said AJ Kumaran Co-CEO and COO of Raising Cane's.

Of course all of this is only possible if you're the big winner.