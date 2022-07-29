Mega Millions Jackpot Climbs Past $1 Billion

Mega Millions Jackpot Climbs Past $1 Billion
By James Packard
July 29, 2022
The lottery is still climbing as it reaches its highest amount yet. Many Americans are heading to purchase more lottery tickets.

Lotto fever is at its highest tonight, amid a drawing for one billion dollars or more. 

"You won't win if you don't play," said Kimberly Neely, who played the lottery. 

A nation of players is ready to part with hundreds for a shot at that big jackpot. 

"How much are you willing to spend on the lotto? Uh, about $200," Neely said. 

But what does one do with a billion dollars? 

Or with this jackpot’s cash payout of $747 million? 

"Retain legal counsel," said Larry Wigger, an economics professor. 

And experts say remain anonymous if you can. 

But then with all that cash, think of the possibilities: you could fly roundtrip from London to Singapore in the nicest mid-air suites out there more than 64,000 times, buy the most expensive home in the U.S. twice, buy a private island in Thailand, build a custom home, a private runway, and buy a private jet, afford to go to space with Jeff Bezos – 25 times. 

You could also buy a new laptop for three quarters of a million impoverished students in America or donate enough money to help secure water for life for nearly a million people. 

In other words, you could change the world in big ways with that kind of cash. 

One of the heads of Raising Cane’s bought a lottery ticket for each of his 50,000 employees, hoping to change at least one life in a big way.

"This is us taking care of each other, standing by each other as a family so,"said AJ Kumaran Co-CEO and COO of Raising Cane's. 

Of course all of this is only possible if you're the big winner. 

