McDonald's To Require Face Masks At All U.S. Restaurants

​The fast-food giant said the policy is meant to protect "the health and well-being" of its customers and employees.

McDonald's will soon require customers to wear face coverings while inside its U.S. restaurants. It's a response to recent surges of new coronavirus cases across the country.

The fast-food giant said Friday the policy will go into effect Aug. 1. In cases where "customers are unable or unwilling to wear a face covering," McDonald's said it will implement "additional procedures to take care of them in a friendly, expedited way." It also said it's adding protective panels in both customer areas and kitchens to help "meet social distancing guidelines," as well as pushing back dining room reopenings another 30 days.

The announcement comes on the heels of similar mask requirements by other large companies, including Starbucks, Walmart and Kroger.

