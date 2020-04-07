McConnell Pushing To Supplement Small Business Relief Program Funding

The Senate majority leader is planning a vote this week on approving an additional $250 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is pushing the Senate to approve more small business relief funding amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He's planning a vote this week on whether to set aside an additional $250 billion to make sure the Paycheck Protection Program doesn't "run dry". That's on top of the $350 billion already approved for the program in the last coronavirus relief package.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin was set to provide more details about the funding proposal Tuesday, and a vote is slated for Thursday.

McConnell said in a statement: "This program has become overwhelmingly popular ... Jobs are literally being saved as we speak. But it is quickly becoming clear that Congress will need to provide more funding or this crucial program may run dry. That cannot happen."

This could become the fourth coronavirus relief measure passed by Congress. However, the vote is expected to be a logistical nightmare because the Senate has adjourned to prevent the spread of the virus. McConnell says he hopes to pass the bill by unanimous consent or voice vote.