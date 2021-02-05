WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Rochestor Mayor: Need Police Reform After 9-Year-Old Pepper Sprayed

SMS
Rochestor Mayor: Need Police Reform After 9-Year-Old Pepper Sprayed
By Eliana Moreno
By Eliana Moreno
February 5, 2021
February 5, 2021
Mayor Lovely Warren's plan includes accountability and response to mental health calls.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT

The mayor of Rochester, New York, released a proposal for police reform after officers pepper sprayed a 9-year-old girl.

Mayor Lovely Warren's plan includes accountability and response to mental health calls. Warren is also calling to update the city's decades-old policy that limits minority representation in the department at 25%. 

People of color make up more than 50% of the population, while 87% of their police officers are white. 

SMS