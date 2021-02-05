Rochestor Mayor: Need Police Reform After 9-Year-Old Pepper Sprayed

Mayor Lovely Warren's plan includes accountability and response to mental health calls.

The mayor of Rochester, New York, released a proposal for police reform after officers pepper sprayed a 9-year-old girl.

Mayor Lovely Warren's plan includes accountability and response to mental health calls. Warren is also calling to update the city's decades-old policy that limits minority representation in the department at 25%.

People of color make up more than 50% of the population, while 87% of their police officers are white.